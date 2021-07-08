Man toting rifle shot by Nampa Police

Police say the suspect led officers on a car chase then threatened them with a gun, ignoring commands to drop the weapon.

NAMPA, Idaho — A car chase in Nampa ended with police shooting the suspect after he threatened officers with a gun Wednesday night, officials say.

The incident began after Nampa Police officers pulled over 35-year-old Richard Bigby-Garcia at 11:34 p.m. near West Roosevelt Avenue and Pine Street.

According to police, Bigby-Garcia pointed a rifle at the officer who had stopped him, then drove away, spurring a pursuit. Law enforcement followed him to the 500 block of East Washington Avenue, where the driver crashed through the fence of his own home.

Bigby-Garcia got out of his car holding the rifle, investigators say, threatened officers, then ran inside his house. The suspect came to his door a short time later holding the gun and threatened officers again, ignoring commands to drop the rifle.

Police say Bigby-Garcia then moved to an upstairs window of his house, still carrying the rifle. At that point, several Nampa Police officers shot at him, hitting the suspect.

Bigby-Garcia was taken to a local hospital for treatment, then arrested and booked into the Canyon County Jail.

The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Canyon County Sheriff's Office, has been called in to investigate the shooting. Check back for updates.

