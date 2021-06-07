Protestors gather outside Boise City Hall in response to police shooting

The shooting involved three Boise Police officers and put one man, Mohamud Hassan Mkoma, in the hospital.

BOISE, Idaho — Protestors gathered outside of Boise City Hall on Tuesday night in response to the Boise Police shooting of Mohamud Hassan Mkoma during a June confrontation.

Mkoma is currently in the hospital in stable condition and the three officers involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave.

Officers sought information regarding the whereabouts of Mkoma in relation to a missing child at 6:22 p.m. on June 27, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD) Twitter account. The tweet said officers had reason to believe the child, a 14-year-old, was in danger. KTVB is not sharing the name of the 14-year-old to protect their privacy.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said officers on patrol located Mkoma's vehicle. When they attempted to conduct a traffic stop, Mkoma allegedly fled.

While officers were in pursuit of the suspect, they saw what they believed was a weapon being waved around inside the vehicle. Officers were eventually able to stop the vehicle.

When officers exited their vehicles and confronted the suspect, Lee said something happened that "compelled the officers to exercise force" and shoot the suspect. Officials have not said what kind of weapon the suspect had, or confirmed whether he pointed or fired it at officers before being shot.

An investigation into the incident is currently underway and is being overseen by the Garden City Police Department.

Protestors declined interviews at City Hall on Tuesday night but have posted on social media that they want the truth to come out.

Counter-protestors also showed up at City Hall but KTVB crews on scene said the protest was peaceful.

