Boise police investigating confrontation at Downtown rally

Two groups attended a rally in Downtown Boise on Saturday night where a fight broke out between the groups.

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Department responded to reports of a fight that broke out at the northeast corner of west State Street and north Veterans Memorial Parkway.

At around 8 p.m., two groups broke out in an aggressive confrontation following a rally at the intersection. It is unknown what the groups were rallying for.

Witnesses reported fighting, pepper spray being used and the use of a megaphone.

Responding officers began investigating and taking reports from members of both groups. No citations or arrest were given but officers are continuing to investigate.

All group members were cleared from the area around 9:30 p.m.

BPD investigating after rally leads to confrontation at W. State Street and N. Veterans Memorial Pkwy. https://t.co/eMIYdlmALp — Boise PD (@BoisePD) September 13, 2020

Anyone with additional information, photos or videos is asked to call BPD dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

