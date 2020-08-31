Hundreds of West Ada parents protesting online learning decision

The protesters outside the West Ada district office say they are unhappy with the decision to start the school year with remote learning.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — A group of West Ada School District parents who say they are unhappy with the decision to start the school year with remote learning are protesting outside of the district offices Monday morning.

Several hundred people are gathered outside the district office on East Central Drive. The group says they want the school board to change its decision to start school online on Sept. 8, and give parents the option to send their children back to in-person classes instead.

The rally began at about 7 a.m.

Protesters held signs with slogans including "In School Is Cool," "Let Parents Decide," and "Open Schools." Members of the Eagle High School football team are also in attendance, carrying "Let Us Play" signs.

There is virtually no social distancing among members of the crowd. Some protesters are wearing masks; many are not.

The board voted last week to begin the school year in the "red" category, meaning that students would not be allowed to return in person. Board members made the decision after considering the number of coronavirus cases in Ada County as well as the rate of community transmission, which remains high.

The start of the school year had previously been pushed back to Sept. 8 from Aug. 26.

