Organizer of open carry rally in Coeur d'Alene arrested before protest

Open carry rally organizer Casey Whalen was arrested for an outstanding warrant unrelated to the protest, according to Coeur d'Alene Police Ofc. Jared Reneau.

Whalen organized an open carry rally called "Open Carry if you Care" according to a Facebook event that was later taken down. Over 700 people had responded that they were interested in the event before it was removed from the platform.

KREM 2's Morgan Trau estimated there were 150 people in attendance, though few people were carrying rifles. The crowd remained peaceful through the event, she said.

There were about 150 people in downtown Couer d’Alene to march for their Second Amendment right.



About 80 people met at the pavilion in the park to listen to speakers. pic.twitter.com/IkR7sU7JsZ — Morgan Trau | KREM (@MorganTrau) August 30, 2020