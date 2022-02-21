Boise man pleads guilty to murder in botched robbery

Matthew Crawford and Devoune Mosley arranged to meet up with the victim to buy drugs, but had secretly made plans to rob him instead, police say.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man who killed a 24-year-old in a botched robbery near Boise State last year pleaded guilty earlier this month.

Matthew Crawford, 23, admitted to second-degree murder in the 2021 shooting of Guy Lopez II.

According to prosecutors, Crawford and 24-year-old Devoune Mosley of Eagle had arranged to meet up with Lopez to buy Xanax, but made plans to rob the victim.

Mosley told police later that Crawford was supposed to hide in the backseat of the car with a gun, then pop up and attack Lopez once he got into the front passenger seat to conduct the drug deal with Mosley.

The plan went awry, however, when Crawford attacked the victim before he sat down, police said.

Lopez was able to get away from the two men and fire one round at Crawford. Crawford then shot back, hitting the 24-year-old several times, prosecutors said.

Mosley and Crawford drove away after the shooting, leaving Lopez lying wounded in the street outside his home on Chrisway Drive. The victim was rushed to a local hospital by paramedics, where he died.

Both Mosley and Crawford were taken into custody a short time later after leading police on a chase.

Mosley, who is also charged with murder, has pleaded not guilty. He is due to appear in court April 20.

Crawford's sentencing is set for April 18. He faces up to life in prison.

