24-year-old man identified as victim of fatal shooting near Boise State

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Coroner has identified the victim of a shooting that happened near the campus of Boise State University on Monday evening.

The homicide victim was identified as 24-year-old Guy Lopez II of Boise.

According to Dotti Owens, the Ada County Coroner, Lopez died in the emergency room of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise from multiple gunshot wounds.

In her report, Lopez was transported from near Boise State to the emergency department of Saint Alphonsus and died after life-saving measures were unsuccessful.

The shooting happened at about 11:30 p.m. Monday on the 1400 block of Chrisway Drive, near Boise State, police say.

Police arrested Devoune Mosley, 23, of Eagle and Matthew Crawford, 22, of Boise for first-degree murder.

According to police, Mosley and Crawford went up to Lopez to rob him and Crawford fired his gun several times, hitting Lopez.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Lopez wounded in the street.

After a brief chase on foot, both men were taken into custody and are expected to appear in court on Wednesday.

Mosley is currently on probation for aggravated battery and told officers he was in possession of a shotgun. He has also been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Boise State University stated that neither of the murder suspects or Lopez are students or employees of the university.

The Boise Police Department is continuing to investigate Lopez's murder.

