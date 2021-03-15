Ammon Bundy arrested on warrant after failing to show up for jury trial

A trial on trespassing and resisting arrest charges was set to begin at 8:15 a.m.

BOISE, Idaho — A local militia leader was arrested on a bench warrant after he did not show up for a court appearance in Ada County Monday morning.

Ammon Bundy, 41, was due in court at 8:15 a.m. for the beginning of his trial on misdemeanor trespassing and resisting arrest charges. Judge David Manweiler issued the warrant and entered the failure to appear after the defendant did not make it to court.

Bundy will forfeit his $600 bond. He was taken into custody by the Ada County Sheriff's Office, and booked into the Ada County Jail at 11 a.m.

A group of his supporters showed up outside the Ada County Courthouse to demonstrate. At least one person from that group clashed with Ada County Sheriff's Office deputies near the entrance to the courthouse, according to a KTVB photographer on scene, and fell on the ground. That man was taken away in an ambulance.

Bundy's criminal case stems from an incident during the special session of the Idaho Legislature in August, during which Bundy and two others refused to leave the Lincoln Auditorium in the Idaho Statehouse after a hearing was switched to another part of the building and Idaho State Police troopers told them to leave. When he refused to get out of his swivel chair, troopers rolled the chair out of the building and arrested him.

Bundy returned the next day, but was served with a no-trespassing notice as he was sitting in the Senate gallery. He again refused to leave, and was arrested a second time on trespassing and resisting arrest charges. Those charges were later dismissed.

Bundy previously told a judge that he felt his rights would be violated if the judge, jury members and attorneys wore face masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19 during his trial. A face mask or face covering is required to enter the Ada County Courthouse.

