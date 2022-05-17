Boise man sentenced to more than six years for interstate prostitution business

37-year-old Dannie Carr of Boise laundered between $250,000 and $550,000 in proceeds from his interstate prostitution business.

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after managing a business involved in interstate prostitution, primarily between Idaho and Washington.

According to the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), 37-year-old Dannie Carr posted online advertisements of two women who were forced to remain in the prostitution business through domestic violence.

Carr reserved hotel rooms for "customers" to meet the women for sexual services. Carr made 480 hotel reservations in Washington, California, Oregon, Utah, Arizona and Nevada between January 2019 and May 2021.

Through his prostitution business, Carr laundered between $250,000 and $550,000 in proceeds. The two women received online payments for the sexual services, which were then transferred to Carr.

According to DOJ, the transactions used false notifications to hide the source and nature of the proceeds. Carr did not report the income and did not file tax returns for the 2018-2020 tax years.

Carr used some of the money to purchase jewelry, which was later seized from his Boise home by law enforcement.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Carr to 77 months in federal prison. Following his prison sentence, Nye also ordered Carr to serve five years of supervised release and give up the jewelry he purchased illegally.

“We are proud of the partnership between federal, state, and local law enforcement that led to this important prosecution,” U.S. Attorney, Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. said. “We will spare no effort to investigate and hold accountable anyone who would seek to profit through abuse and exploitation of another.”

Special Agent in Charge, Robert Hammer, said, "human trafficking is a real and growing threat across the Pacific Northwest." Hammer added, "those engaged in this type of crime will find the same fate as Mr. Carr."

