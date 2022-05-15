Shooting in New Plymouth leaves two dead

Deputies responded to report of a shooting in New Plymouth, arriving on scene they found two deceased individuals.

NEW PLYMOUTH, Idaho — Two people were found dead after a shooting in New Plymouth that occurred early Sunday morning, according to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO).

The incident occurred at 550 Ada Road. When PCSO deputies and a special response team arrived on the scene, they found two dead inside the house.

PCSO has requested Idaho State Police to help assist in the investigation. According to PCSO, the incident is being treated as a double homicide.

At this time, the two individuals have not been identified.

