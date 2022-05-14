Two arrested at abortion rights rallies in Boise Saturday

Officers with the Boise Police Department arrested two people at demonstrations Saturday, including an organizer of one of the abortion rights rallies.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOISE, Idaho — Two people were arrested by officers with the Boise Police Department and Idaho State Police during rallies in downtown Boise on Saturday.

44-year-old Kristi Jordan of Meridian was charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting or obstructing officers.

The Boise Police Department (BPD) said officers warned a man and woman after they walked into the street and encouraged other people at the rally to enter the street past the 8th Street and Jefferson Street closure. As they were being escorted out of the road, Jordan resisted and kicked an officer.

Jordan was cited and arrested on the two chargers and the man was cited, according to BPD.

Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates obtained permits and road closures necessary for the event by working with state and city officials, as well as the Ada County Highway District.

At a smaller demonstration Saturday afternoon, officers arrested 36-year-old Kimra Luna as attendees began to march. BPD said the demonstration did not have a permit and was led Luna.

Officers warned Luna that she did not have permission to use an amplified device downtown Boise. Luna was using a megaphone with a microphone attached that could be heard hundreds of feet away, according to Boise Police.

Luna reportedly resisted officers by refusing to let go of the megaphone and pulling away. She was arrested and charged with resisting or obstructing officers. Luna was also cited for violating the Boise City Noise Ordinance.

The Ada County Highway District closed multiple streets in downtown Boise for the Planned Parenthood rally, which began at 10 a.m. Road closures were in place from 6th to 8th streets on Jefferson Street and on Capitol Boulevard from Bannock Street to Jefferson Street.

Watch more crime news: