Boise man charged with felony after death of infant daughter

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the man had been drinking, in violation of parole, when the baby died.

BOISE, Idaho — A 32-year-old Boise man is charged with felony injury to a child in connection with the death of his infant daughter.

Kody Durfee's 10-day-old daughter died the night of Dec. 15 at a home in the area of Desert Avenue and South Cole Road.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that Durfee, who is not allowed to consume any alcohol as part of his parole agreement, told investigators that he had been drinking before he put the baby on his chest and fell asleep on a couch. When a family member arrived, the sheriff's office said, the baby was wedged between Durfee and the couch, and was unresponsive. Family members began CPR and called 911. Paramedics took the baby to the hospital, where she was declared dead.

Investigators who interviewed Durfee that night took him to the Ada County Jail on a parole violation. Detectives continued to gather evidence and do more interviews.

The Ada County Prosecutor's Office issued an arrest warrant for felony injury to a child on Thursday, Dec. 16. Deputies served Durfee with the warrant in jail.

Along with injury to a child, Durfee is also charged with a felony enhancement count of infliction of great bodily injury.

Durfee is set to make his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

The crime of felony injury to a child, with the enhancement, is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Durfee has been on parole for a DUI conviction out of Cassia County. According to the Idaho Dept. of Correction database, his sentence satisfaction date was set for Feb. 21, 2025.

