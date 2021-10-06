Garden City man who beat toddler to death admits to murder

Aaron Jacoby Williams faces up to life in prison for the boy's February death.

GARDEN CITY, Idaho — A Garden City man who fatally injured his fiancee's 2-year-old son earlier this year pleaded guilty to the killing Tuesday.

Aaron Jacoby Williams, 31, entered a guilty plea to first-degree murder in the February death of Oliver Ashland.

The toddler had been left in Williams' care the day he was killed. Prosecutors say Williams admitted to "losing his cool" and being violent towards the boy. The unconscious child was brought in to a local health clinic, then rushed to St. Luke's Children's Hospital, but died from his injuries.

Prosecutor Tanner Stellmon told a judge at Williams arraignment that the child had been "beaten to death" by Williams. Doctors discovered Oliver had a head injury, broken ribs, damage to his internal organs and extensive bruises on his body.

Williams, who was on probation for domestic violence, was arrested the same day Oliver died at the hospital. He has been held without bond in the Ada County Jail since his arrest.

Williams will face up to life in prison at his Dec. 6 sentencing.

