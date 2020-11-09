Police: Men playing with fireworks ignited fire inside Boise apartment

An arson investigation is underway after a fire overnight damaged a second floor apartment on West Royal Boulevard.

BOISE, Idaho — One person was injured and a Boise apartment was damaged by people playing with fireworks early Friday morning, according to investigators.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to an apartment fire on the 1000 block to West Royal Boulevard to assist the Boise Fire Department with their investigation.

When they arrived, a fire in a second floor apartment had already filled the building with smoke and forced residents to evacuate for about an hour.

According to a preliminary investigation, three men were playing a game when they lit a firework inside the apartment. That activated the sprinkler system which put out the fire before it could spread. However, the apartment did sustain fire and water damage.

Police say the men could face first-degree arson charges. The case has been forwarded to the Ada County Prosecutor's Office for review.

Boise Police and Boise Fire would like to remind the public of the dangers and criminal charges that can result from playing with or misusing fireworks.

