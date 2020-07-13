2 units damaged in Boise apartment fire

Boise Fire officials determined that the fire started on a third-floor balcony

BOISE, Idaho — Two units in an apartment complex were damaged when a fire broke out Monday morning.

According to Boise Fire, the fire began at 11:41 a.m. at a complex in the 100 block of North Allumbaugh Street.

Roads near the fire were blocked off and the public was asked to stay away from the area while firefighters worked.

Crews were able to knock the flames down quickly, and kept the fire from spreading to the other six units in the complex. No one was hurt in the fire.

Boise Fire officials determined that the fire started on a third-floor balcony, but the cause has not yet been released.