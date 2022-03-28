Boise Police seeking suspect in armed robbery

Investigators are asking anyone who knows who the man is or recognizes his voice to turn him in.

BOISE, Idaho — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man who held up a Boise business at gunpoint Friday.

The robbery happened at about 8:45 p.m. in the 4100 block of West State Street.

The robber, dressed all in black, walked into the business and pulled out a handgun. The man was captured on surveillance video telling employees to "get the money right now."

The man got away with an undisclosed amount of cash. Officers searched the area, but did not find any suspects.

The robber is described as a Hispanic man about six feet tall and 220 pounds. He was wearing a hoodie with the hood pulled up and a black face mask.

"At this time, Boise Police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect’s voice or has information about the incident to please call police," the department posted.

Anyone with information is asked to contact dispatch at 208-377-6790 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.

