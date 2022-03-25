High-ranking Caldwell police officer faces federal charge

Court documents show Lt. Joseph Hoadley is accused of hitting a man while on duty in 2017, and that Hoadley has been offered a plea agreement.

CALDWELL, Idaho — Charging documents filed Thursday in U.S. District Court in Idaho show Lt. Joseph "Joey" Hoadley of the Caldwell Police Department faces one misdemeanor count of deprivation of rights under color of the law.

According to federal court documents, Hoadley is accused of hitting a man - referred to only by his initials B.H. - on March 30, 2017.

The U.S. Attorney's Office alleges Hoadley willfully deprived the man of the right, "secured and protected by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, to be free from the use of unreasonable force by a law enforcement officer."

Court documents show he has been offered a plea agreement.

Lt. Joey Hoadley is the head of investigations for the Caldwell Police Department. Three teams fall under the investigation division including Criminal Investigations, School Resource Officers and the Street Crimes Unit.

As KTVB and the Idaho Press previously reported, this comes as the FBI is investigating the Caldwell Police Department.

It's not clear whether this charge against Lt. Hoadley is related to that FBI investigation.

Six sources say part of the investigation centers around misconduct of current and former officers working for the department's Street Crimes Unit.

Based on information from several law enforcement sources, KTVB has asked Caldwell police administration and city officials if Lt. Joey Hoadley is on administrative leave. They have not answered that question specifically.

According to his bio on the police department's website, Hoadley started with CPD in 2001. He worked as a patrol officer until 2004 when he was assigned to the new Street Crimes Unit as an investigator focusing on gang and street level drug enforcement. He transferred back to patrol in 2012 and was promoted to Lieutenant in 2016, where currently serves as head of Investigations.

Hoadley's arraignment and plea agreement hearing are set for March 31 at 10 a.m. in U.S. District Court in Boise.

KTVB reached out to Hoadley's attorney of record, Boise-based Charles "Chuck" F. Peterson. As of publication of this article, he had not immediately returned a request for comment.

