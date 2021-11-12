Armed man in custody following standoff with Ada County SWAT team

BOISE, Idaho — Update 5:01 p.m.: The man surrendered without incident and is in police custody.
The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) SWAT team is currently surrounding a home in the 6600 block of Douglas Street near Franklin Road and Curtis Street where an armed man who fled during a traffic stop is barricading himself inside.
Deputies said the man took off during a traffic stop on Friday and allegedly threw drugs out the car window as he fled. The man was located inside the Douglas Street House on Friday afternoon and has refused to come out.
ACSO said the man is on federal probation for previous drug convictions and has a history of violence.
This is a breaking story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Check back for updates.
