Armed man in custody following standoff with Ada County SWAT team

The Ada County Sheriff's Office says the standoff ended peacefully.

BOISE, Idaho — Update 5:01 p.m.: The man surrendered without incident and is in police custody.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) SWAT team is currently surrounding a home in the 6600 block of Douglas Street near Franklin Road and Curtis Street where an armed man who fled during a traffic stop is barricading himself inside.

Deputies said the man took off during a traffic stop on Friday and allegedly threw drugs out the car window as he fled. The man was located inside the Douglas Street House on Friday afternoon and has refused to come out.

ACSO said the man is on federal probation for previous drug convictions and has a history of violence.

This is a breaking story and more information will be added as it becomes available. Check back for updates.

Our ACSO SWAT team is surrounding a home in the 6600 block of Douglas Street in the Franklin/Curtis neighborhood as they negotiate with an armed man inside. The man took off during a traffic stop earlier Friday where he was seen throwing drugs out the window after he drove away — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) November 12, 2021

Deputies located him a short time later — about 1:30 p.m. — at the Douglas Street home. He has refused to come out. The man has a history of violence and is on federal felony probation for a previous drug conviction. — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) November 12, 2021

Watch more crime news: