Kootenai County SWAT team arrest a wanted man after five hour standoff

Deputies responded to reports Thursday in an attempt to locate a man wanted for first degree stalking, burglary and theft. The deputy responded around 4:00p.m. in the area of N. Atlas Road. Authorities said when the deputy arrived, he observed the wanted person, Leroy S. Wilske, 46, of Rathdrum, Idaho in a vehicle pulling into a residence. Officials said Wilske was then seen entering the residence. Officers made multiple attempts to communicate with Wilske to come out but he refused and barricaded himself in the residence.