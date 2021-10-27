Boise RV park surrounded by police amid armed standoff

According to officials, after a brief chase, the man appeared to have fired a gun at deputies before fleeing to a trailer.

BOISE, Idaho — Police officers from law enforcement agencies across the Treasure Valley are responding to an armed standoff near the Boise Airport.

According to officials with the Ada County Sheriff's Office, at about 9:30 p.m. MT Wednesday, police began receiving calls of gunfire being exchanged between a Chevy truck and a white mini-van near the Meridian overpass on Interstate 84.

Police then found the truck and after a short chase, the man got out of the truck near the Mountain View RV Park on Airport Way in Boise and fired one round at deputies, officials told KTVB. The shot did not hit or injury any officers.

From there, the man ran into one of the RVs and has since been holed up, refusing to come out. Police believe the man to be armed.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officials told KTVB that police were now surrounding the RV, trying to get the man to peacefully come out.

As of about 1040 p.m. MT, Interstate 84 is closed in both directions between Federal Way and Vista Avenue as police work to end the standoff.

It's unclear why the man went to that particular trailer, officials said.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story. This article will be updated when further information is made available by officials. Check back for updates.

