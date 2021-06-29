ACSO: Eagle police negotiate with armed man during standoff

The sheriff's office said the standoff started after police tried to arrest the suspect for multiple felony warrants.

EAGLE, Idaho — Officers with the Eagle Police Department are currently in a standoff with an armed man who officers tried to arrest on Tuesday.

According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the man, who has yet to be identified, refuses to come out of his apartment, which is located off of South 2nd Street in downtown Eagle.

Officers are currently negotiating with the armed man, according to officials.

The standoff started after police attempted to arrest the man on several felony warrants, officials said.

The Ada County Sheriff's Office has not released the man's identity or stated what felony charges the man was facing.

As of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, nearby streets, including Eagle Road, remain open.

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated when further information is made available.

