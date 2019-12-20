BOISE, Idaho — Firefighters are working to extinguish a fire that sparked early Friday morning in a Boise neighborhood.

The fire was reported at about 6 a.m. in the 2400 block of South Pond Street.

The residents of the house were inside at the time, but were all able to get out safely.

Boise Fire Battalion John Peugh said the fire appears to have started inside the home's one-car garage.

"When our first-in crews arrived on the location they had heavy fire in the garage," he said.

Peugh said the fire did not extend much into the main part of the house. The fire has been knocked down, but smoke is still coming from the garage.

The cause of the fire is unknown, and a fire investigator is expected to arrive at the house later Friday morning

