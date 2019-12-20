BOISE, Idaho — Two dogs perished when their home caught fire in Boise Thursday evening.

The fire started at 8:37 p.m. at a home in the 6800 block of Grunder Street, in the area of Cole and Overland.

According to Boise Fire, the homeowner had tried to start a fire in the fireplace when it spread out of control, setting the house on fire.

Two people inside the house were able to get out, but their dogs could not escape, and died in the fire.

The home is still standing but was heavily damaged, with the interior part of the house scorched and blackened.

The Boise Burnout Fund and TIP Treasure Valley are providing assistance to the home's residents, who were displaced.