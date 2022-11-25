YMCA’s Christmas Run will be in person this year

The 39th annual event will take place in Downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Create a new tradition or continue a long-standing one! Join in the YMCA’s 39th Annual Christmas Run. Celebrate the season with family and friends by running or walking together. This year’s event will take place December 17 in Downtown Boise.

After the race participants can enjoy a warm cup of soup and a bagel, awards will be announced as soon as available in the Boise High School Cafeteria. Overall winners, costume contest winners, and raffle winners will receive holiday floral arrangements.

Packet Pick Up:

Packets, including Christmas Run shirt and race number, can be picked up at Boise High School Cafeteria, 1010 W. Washington St. on Friday, December 16 from 4:00-7:00 P.M. The first 1,000 people to pick up their packets will receive Christmas Run Gloves.

Courses & Start Times:

Participants can run the official courses in Downtown Boise or design their own course.

1 Mile Reindeer Dash – 10:00 AM start time

Head West on Washington St., turn North on 15th, East on Resseguie St., South onto 12th St. Stay on 12th to Franklin St., turn East to Finish.

2 Mile Run – 10:15 AM start time

Start at Boise High, West on Washington. North on 15th, East on Lemp St., South on 12th to Franklin, East on Franklin. The Finish Line will be located at Franklin St/10th St.

6 Mile Run -- 10:15 AM start time

Start at Boise High, West on Washington. North on 15th, it becomes Highland View Dr. South down dirt 8th St. West on Lemp St, South on 12th to Franklin, East on Franklin. The Finish Line will be located at Franklin St/10th St.

Fees and Registration Information:

Youth Fee: fee includes a race t-shirt

Open Registration: October 1 - 31Nov. 9-Dec 12 $25

Late Registration: Dec. 13-18 $30



Adult Fee: fee includes a race t-shirt

Open Registration: Nov 9-Dec 12 $30

Late Registration: Dec 13-18 $35

Volunteer Opportunity: