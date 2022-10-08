Youth with disabilities to participate in YMCA kids run in Boise Sunday

The YMCA of the Treasure Valley is hosting its annual YMCA Harrison Classic Kids Run, Sunday at 3 p.m., on Harrison Boulevard in Boise.

The YMCA of the Treasure Valley is hosting its annual YMCA Harrison Classic Kids Run Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union on Sunday.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. on historic Harrison Boulevard in Boise.

This is the third year that race organizers are partnering with IncludeAbility Inc., a Boise-based charity that promotes the inclusion of children with physical and intellectual disabilities into mainstream events.

“We’re delighted that one of the largest kids’ runs in the Treasure Valley offers a course that is friendly to all abilities,” Trace Dandrea, volunteer president of IncludeAbility Inc., said in a news release. “We hope to have as many as 30 kids with disabilities competing alongside able-bodied kids which sends an important message of the importance of inclusion.”

The event offers a 1-mile course for children of all abilities who are 13 and under. The course has been IncludeAbility-certified for wheelchairs.

More information on the YMCA Harrison Classic Kids Run can be found online at ymcatvidaho.org.

For more information on IncludeAbility Inc., visit IncludeAbility.org.

