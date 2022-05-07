Flock Cancer Street Stroll turns Boise's Harrison Boulevard pink

The pink-flamingo-themed walk invites community members to gather and celebrate cancer survivors, or to walk in memory of their loved ones who battled with cancer.

BOISE, Idaho — It was a sea of pink on Harrison Boulevard in Boise on Saturday for the second-annual Flock Cancer Street Stroll.

Barbara Rhoades of McCall and her daughter, Leslie Scantling of Boise, started the event last year after the news broke the annual Susan G. Komen Boise Race for the Cure would not be returning in 2021.

The pink-flamingo-themed walk invites the community to gather to celebrate cancer survivors or to walk in memory of their loved ones who battled with cancer.

The Flock Cancer Street Stroll raises money for the YMCA Oncology Recovery Program and Bustin Out Of Boise, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting local cancer patients and their families.

Last year's walk raised more than $25,000 for the YMCA Oncology Recovery Program. Registration for the stroll costs $35 for adults and $25 for kids and includes a Flock Cancer shirt.

Rhoades and Scantling have a long history of breast cancer in their family and are both survivors themselves. When the women found out the Boise Race for the Cure was not returning to the Boise area, they were heartbroken, but got right to work on organizing the Flock Cancer Street Stroll.

"It's really important for survivors to have just one time a year to have the opportunity to remember the struggles they went through and get to commemorate the journey they went on and their survivorship," Scantling said. "It's also really important that we can raise awareness for breast cancer for early screening and detection."

The event ran from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday on Harrison Boulevard. Each loop of the walk is two miles long.

Donations to Flock Cancer Idaho can be made by clicking here. You can also 'Join the Flock' to learn more information on upcoming events and how to get involved with the organization on the Flock Cancer Idaho website.

