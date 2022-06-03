Idaho Slavic churches prepare humanitarian aid for Ukraine

Full Gospel Slavic Church in Meridian is partnering with Slavic churches throughout the treasure valley to bring donations to Ukrainians in need.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Full Gospel Slavic Church, in Meridian, is partnering with Slavic churches throughout the treasure valley to bring donations to Ukrainians in need.

The senior pastor hopes to fill their inside gymnasium with donations. Many members of their church have family currently living in Ukraine, attempting to stay safe amid the chaos.

"The first couple of days I was thinking it's a nightmare, and I am going to wake up actually from this,” said Deacon of the church, Leo Martsynuk “They don't have anything else, this is the war."

According to Natalie Khochay, a spokesperson for the church, her family is in Western Ukraine, and other family members are trying to bring relief to those in dangerous areas.

"My husband's cousins have been traveling to other parts of Ukraine like Kyiv, which is a very dangerous journey to make right now, to help with bringing aid to them because that's really the only way to get it to them,” Khochay said.

Senior pastor, Walter Kinakh came to Boise as a refugee from the Soviet Union and is thankful for his community and opportunity but says now it is time to give back to their country.

"Most of us are working and contributing to the Boise community and by God’s grace we are living really well and I feel that God put us here and he had a purpose for us to come here so we can help our country in this greatest time of need,” Kinakh said.

"There's a lot of people, they don't have anything right now it was taken from them at the moment," Martsynuk said.

Starting Monday it is asked that donations be dropped off at the Full Gospel Slavic Church from any time 10 am to 10 pm Monday through Friday.

For a full list of needed items, and to donate money or the Amazon wishlist see the images below.

