Meridian church collecting donations to send to Ukraine

The Full Gospel Slavic Church will be collecting a variety of items to donate to Ukraine from Monday, March 7, to Friday, March 11.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Beginning Monday, March 7, the Full Gospel Slavic Church in Meridian will be collecting a variety of items to donate to Ukraine amid Russia's invasion of the country.

The church is collecting non-perishable foods, First Aid and medical supplies, baby items, survival supplies and essential items to donate through its fundraiser, titled 'Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine.'

According to the Full Gospel Slavic Church's flyer posted on Facebook, First Aid donations include First Aid kits, blood clotting material, women's products, water-purifying tablets, crutches and more.

Survival supplies needed include items for sleeping, camouflage clothing, backpacks, flashlights and batteries. Items defined as essential consist of hygiene products, mattresses, new or like-new clothing, shoes and dental products.

The fundraiser runs from Monday, March 7, to Friday, March 11. Donations will be collected at the church from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. during the five-day fundraiser.

Full Gospel Slavic Church spokesperson Julia Marten told KTVB the donated items will be sent to Ukraine through Meest, a delivery service currently accepting humanitarian aid packages for Ukraine.

Meest-America was founded in 1995 and connects individuals in the United States and Eastern Europe through its package delivery services.

Monetary donations are also accepted, according to the organization's flyer. The Full Gospel Slavic Church is located at 251 W. Lake Hazel Road in Meridian.

Watch more Local News: