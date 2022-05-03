Ukrainian exchange students lead march in downtown Boise

Attendees showed their support by waving Ukraine's flag, creating signs with messages of peace and wearing sunflower clips for the country's national flower.

BOISE, Idaho — Jasmine Cetin and other Ukrainian exchange students in Nampa participated in the March for Ukraine in downtown Boise Saturday, dawning the yellow and blue colors of their country's flag.

Cetin and another foreign exchange student from Ukraine organized the march and lead the way as a group of students walked from the front of Boise City Hall to the steps of the Idaho State Capitol.

Attendees showed their support by waving Ukraine's flag, creating signs with messages of peace and wearing sunflower clips on their hats, clothing and in their hair. The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine.

Cetin attends Liberty Public Charter School in Nampa. Earlier this week, Cetin told KTVB about her concern for what's happening back in her home country and discussed organizing the March for Ukraine downtown.

Her family is currently in Turkey, but Cetin said she fears for her classmates in Ukraine as Russia continues its invasion of the county. Cetin's visa is up in May, creating fear for her and other Ukrainian exchange students about whether they will be able to go back home when the school year ends.

“People need to appreciate what they have,” Cetin told KTVB this week. “I’m lucky to be here this year and to be far away from that whole situation because I don't know what we would do if we were in Ukraine right now because it's really impossible to get out of the country.”

KTVB had a photographer on scene for the march and a gallery of photos from Saturday's supportive event are included below:

March for Ukraine 1/8

2/8

3/8

4/8

5/8

6/8

7/8

8/8 1 / 8

Watch more Local News: