Crush the Curve Idaho offers cash prizes for student essay contest winners

Winning students and their teachers will receive cash prizes

BOISE, Idaho — Crush the Curve Idaho is hoping to get people talking about vaccinations! The goal is to get families, friends, and students to start discussing the Covid-19 vaccine; how the vaccine works, its benefits, and how everyone, together, can Vaccinate the 208 and Crush the Curve once and for all.

CONTEST DETAILS:

The contest is open to students of all ages from grade school to high school.

Essays can be submitted now through May 10. Winners will be announced May 21.

Grades K-2: How Vaccines Work

Students are invited to create a poem, movie, essay, animation, or song explaining how the Covid-19 vaccine works in the body to stop the virus. Awards include a $100 cash prize for the student and a $100 cash prize for the winning student's teacher.

Grades 3-5: Herd Immunity

Students can write a poem, song, essay, or visual representation showing how wide adoption of the covid-19 vaccine can reduce community spread and slow down the global pandemic. Awards include a $250 cash prize for the student and a $250 cash prize for the winning student's teacher.

Grade 6-8: Messenger RNA

Students are to write a research paper on messenger RNA (mRNA) including a history of its development, how it has been used, and how it is being used in the Covid-19 vaccine. Essays must be a minimum of 250 words. Credible sources should be cited at the bottom of essays. Awards include a $500 cash prize for the winning student and a $500 cash prize for the winning student's teacher.

Grades 9-10: Accessible Information

Students will write a research paper on how having accessible information will help stop the spread of the virus, including minority groups. Include how you would recommend Idaho to implement having accessible information for vaccination. 500 words minimum. Credible sources should be cited at the bottom of essays. Awards include a $750 cash prize for the winning student and a $750 cash prize for the winning student's teacher.

Grades 11-12: No Vaccines

Students will write a creative paper describing a world with no vaccines and will use research and examples from history where vaccines played a role in helping support student’s narratives. 1000 words minimum. Credible sources should be used and cited at the bottom of essays. Awards include a $1,000 cash prize for the winning student and a $1,000 cash prize for the winning student's teacher

Essays will be reviewed by members of the Crush the Curve Idaho Board of Directors and Sponsorship Partners.

For students with multiple teachers, the winning student may choose the educator they want to receive the teacher cash prize. If the winning student is homeschooled, the teacher cash prize can be awarded to a parent, mentor, tutor, or whomever the student identifies as their inspiring educator.

For more information on the contest, click here

To see a video of winning entries from Crush the Curve’s Summer Essay Writing Contest watch the video below.