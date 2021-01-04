Crush the Curve to hold mass vaccination clinic on April 8

The clinic will be held by appointment only at the Boise Airport economy parking lot. It runs from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

BOISE, Idaho — Crush the Curve Idaho plans to host Idaho's largest 1-day vaccination clinic at the Boise Airport on Thursday, April 8.

The clinic will vaccinate Idahoans 18 years and older.

Red Rock Pharmacy staff will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine which requires people to get two shots. The second dose will available during another clinic scheduled for April 29.

You must register ahead of time to get the vaccine. There are several ways to do that:

- Text or call: 208-391-7036

- Spanish only line - text or call: 208-495-6001

Crush the Curve spokeswoman Camille Blaylock says this will be a drive-thru vaccination process. People will drive into a tent, get their shot and then pull into an observation stall for about 10-15 minutes to wait for any possible reaction to the vaccine. She says they expect to vaccinate around 2,400 people in 12 hours.

If you plan on attending the clinic you will need to go to the Economy Parking Lot at the Boise Airport located at 5600 West Victory Road. The hours of operation are from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. on April 8.

If you need more information, please visit the Crush the Curve Idaho website.

