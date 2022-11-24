Local restaurants are serving free Thanksgiving meals

Deja Brew in Meridian and Mulligans in Boise were two places giving out free meals for people who didn't have a place to celebrate the holiday

BOISE, Idaho — Thanksgiving is a time for remembering the things you're thankful for - and hundreds of Treasure Valley families can be thankful for support from the community this holiday.

Some restaurants in the Treasure Valley were serving up free Thanksgiving meals to those in need or those who didn't have a place to go.

Deja Brew Bistro in Meridian was one of those restaurants. They served dinners for close to 600 people on Turkey Day.

This is their third year of hosting dinner for families. The idea for it came during COVID, when many people weren't able to be with their family and friends.

"I never really think about it as a whole, it's the individual people that we talk to - for like the last week that have been calling and registering, and that come in and pick up their meals," Cecyle Brock, owner of Deja Brew said. "My heart is so full, because they're so happy and so grateful. And I'm so grateful that we're at a place where we can help."

Serving that many people took an army, so Deja Brew had about 40 volunteers helping to make sure families across the community could celebrate the holiday.

"We've got some very talented volunteers in there today," David Knickrehm, chef at Deja Brew said. "Everybody's just having a great time listening to music, and doing what we chefs do best - and that's feeding people."

Mulligans Pub and Eatery in Downtown Boise is another restaurant that started giving out free meals on Thanksgiving three years ago, for those who didn't have a place to celebrate the holiday.

From 2:30 to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving, they expect to serve about 450 meals.

This year's dinner is special for Mulligans staff. They're serving in honor of their friend, family member and owner, Kaci Jo, who they lost earlier this year.

Mulligans named their Thanksgiving service the Kaci Jo Commemorative Dinner.

"This feels great. Our old owner, Kaci, she had a lot of fun doing this kind of stuff," Preston Crosswhite said. "We did this, and then after this we always worked toward the Woman and Children's Alliance for all the donations that helped with the food and anything on top of that. Because after she passed, it's one of those things where it's a remembrance for her. And that's why we're definitely going to keep going."

