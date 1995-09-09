Game Day Guide: Boise State hosts Utah State for senior day

Example video title will go here for this video

Boise State closes out the regular season with a Black Friday battle against Utah State at 10 a.m. MT on The Blue. Here's everything Bronco Nation needs to know.

The Broncos eye a momentum-building win on The Blue to send the seniors off – sort of – in style. Game time is scheduled for 10 a.m. MT. Friday. The conference matchup will be televised by CBS on local CBS-affiliated stations around the country.

Boise State's Mountain Division title came down to the wire against Wyoming and was saved by back-to-back interceptions from standout safety JL Skinner.

Utah State is coming off a 35-31 victory over San Jose State to earn bowl eligibility. Running back Calvin Tyler Jr. ran the rock 30 times against the Spartans, tallying 125 yards and three touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with less than three minutes left.

Not only can the Broncos send their seniors off in style with a win Friday, they can also complete a perfect 8-0 season in Mountain West Conference play. Boise State is one of just eight teams in the country with an undefeated conference record.

"To be honest with you guys, we are 100% locked in on Utah State. That's the only game that matters," Danielson said. "After our game on Friday, we'll prepare for the next one coming up, but right now – from our game plan, who we are – we are 100% focused on Utah State."

Defensive coordinator Spencer Danielson reiterated the message Monday. His group faces an Aggies squad averaging more than 34 points in each of their three-consecutive wins.

Following last week's division-clinching win over Wyoming, head coach Andy Avalos asked local sports reporters to avoid questions about the Mountain West title. Avalos also responded with, "next question," when asked about potential rest in Monday's press conference.

With the Mountain West Championship Game set in stone, could the Broncos rest high-profile players or begin Fresno State preparation a week early? According to the Boise State coaching staff, absolutely not.

The Broncos (8-3, 7-0 MW) will honor their senior class on The Blue, before battling the red-hot Aggies (6-5, 5-2 MW) on televisions across the country for Black Friday. With a 10 a.m. MT kickoff, Boise State must get up and at 'em around 5 a.m. MT.

Even after clinching the Mountain Division title , Boise State looks to shine bright on the national college football stage in its regular-season finale against Utah State at Albertsons Stadium.

CBS is also available on various streaming platforms, such as fuboTV and YouTubeTV. To log in with your provider, visit the live TV page on CBS' website .

The game will stream live on the Paramount+ app, available in Apple and Android app stores. The service is only available to subscribers of participating cable and satellite television providers (including Sparklight, Dish Network and DirecTV).

Here is a list of Bronco Radio Network stations outside the Boise area.

Fans can listen to the game on the Bronco Radio Network, which can be found online or on the following stations in the Boise area:

CBS will broadcast Boise State's regular-season finale against Utah State Friday. CBS is available on the following channels:

Stay tuned to KTVB.COM after the game for a recap, highlights and comments from Friday's contest.

Interviews with Boise State head coach Andy Avalos and players will be posted online soon after the press conference ends, so Bronco Nation can watch the press conference whenever and wherever they want.

KTVB will live stream the post-game press conference on KTVB.COM , the KTVB YouTube channel and the KTVB mobile app.

Bronco Nation can follow Friday's game from anywhere with KTVB's Game Tracker and live blog. The Game Tracker features a real-time scoreboard and the latest updates from Tust, Frederick and Boise State football.

The exclusive pre-game show will feature interviews, injury updates, players to watch and more, live from the sidelines of Albertsons Stadium.

Boise State fans can prepare for kickoff with insight from KTVB Sports Director Jay Tust and sports reporter Brady Frederick, live on KTVB Channel 7, KTVB.COM , KTVB+ on Roku and Amazon Fire TV and the KTVB mobile app.

Before action gets underway, tune into the Bronco Roundup Game Day Show from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. MT Friday for an inside scoop on storylines surrounding the Broncos-Aggies battle.

The last time Utah State kept the score within 17 points against Boise State was in November 2018 on The Blue.

Friday's spread is 17 through ESPN, Caesars Sportsbook, WynnBET Sports and BetRivers. FanDuel and BetMGM give the Broncos a 16.5-point advantage.

Boise State is a heavy favorite over Utah State on Black Friday, with ESPN's Matchup Predictor giving the Broncos a 90.1% chance to defeat the Aggies at Albertsons Stadium.

On top of the six-game streak, the blue and orange also owns 10-straight wins over the Aggies in Boise. The Broncos have not lost a matchup with Utah State at home since October 1996.

In last year's September battle, Boise State surrendered just three points, its fewest against a Mountain Division opponent since the conference debuted divisions in 2013. In the 27-3 win, Scott Matlock grabbed a three-yard pass for a touchdown.

The Broncos ride onto The Blue with six-consecutive wins over the Aggies, with their last loss coming Oct. 16, 2015 in Logan, Utah. During that stretch, Boise State has scored an average of 36.67 points, to Utah State's 14.17 per-game average.

Boise State owns a 21-5 all-time record in matchups with Utah State, dating back to November 1975. The two Mountain West programs have faced off every year since 2013.

Fan Guide : Bronco Nation Information

FAN COLOR SCHEME

For the third and final time of the 2022 regular season, Bronco Nation is asked to 'Wear Blue' inside Albertsons Stadium for senior day.

Boise State last rolled out the all-blue scheme Oct. 8, when it dominated Fresno State 40-20. The Broncos and Bulldogs meet again next week in the City of Trees for the 2022 Mountain West title game.

Expect the Broncos to also wear an all-blue look Friday against Utah State.

FORD FAN ZONE

Bronco Nation can enjoy pre-game activities near Albertsons Stadium Friday in the upgraded Ford Fan Zone.

The fan space is free to enter and includes food trucks, concession stands, a Bronco Kids Club booth with inflatables and sports gardens with alcohol sales. According to Boise State Athletics, there is no pregame concert scheduled for this week's game.

Located along Bronco Lane between DeChevrieux Field and the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza, the Ford Fan Zone opens at 6 a.m. MT Friday, four hours before kickoff.

BRONCO WALK

The Ford Fan Zone gives fans a close view of the Bronco Walk, a tradition outside Albertsons Stadium prior to Boise State home games.

The Bronco Walk is scheduled to begin two hours and 40 minutes ahead of kickoff, or 7:20 a.m. MT Friday, and goes from the Student Union Building, along Bronco Lane, and through the Larry and Marianne Williams Plaza to the Allen Noble Hall of Fame.

Fireworks were added to the pregame tradition prior to the 2022 campaign. The fireworks go off five minutes ahead of the Bronco Walk.

PARKING, TRAFFIC & SHUTTLES

Expect increased traffic on all roads surrounding Boise State before and after the game. University Drive, from Capitol Boulevard to Broadway Avenue, will be congested throughout the afternoon. Bronco Lane will be closed to traffic for the Ford Fan Zone.

Due to limited public parking on-campus, fans are encouraged to park off-campus and walk/bike or use a shuttle to get to the game.

Parking in Boise Parks:

Parking is allowed in designated parking spots within Julia Davis Park, Ann Morrison Park, Idaho Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park, and Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park. Parking for Boise State home games is free on a first-come, first-served basis.

Towing will be delayed at those parks until 9 a.m. the following morning regardless of kickoff time.

Shuttle service:

Three to five shuttles run from the Lincoln and Brady garages on Boise State game days. The shuttles drop fans off on the west side of Albertsons Stadium, in front of Gate A.

For the Lincoln Garage, pick up and drop off is located at the corner of Lincoln Avenue and University Drive. For the Brady Garage, pick up and drop off is located off Brady Street, next to the Multi-Purpose Building.

Off-campus Parking:

The Downtown Boise Association coordinates free shuttle buses from seven convenient downtown locations to Albertsons Stadium. These shuttles run every 20 minutes starting two hours prior to game time, and immediately after the game for one hour.

Locations for the Bronco Gameday Shuttle are listed below. The shuttle takes fans to the east side of Albertsons Stadium, off Broadway Avenue.

6th & Grove (Bardenay)

8th & Main (Bronco Shop)

8th & Idaho (Diablo & Sons)

8th & Broad (Solid Grill & Bar)

6th & Broad (Boise Brewing)

River & Pioneer (Payette Brewing)

9th & Front (Anthony's Restaurant)

Here is more information on the Bronco Gameday Shuttle, and game day parking options.

ENTRY TO THE GAME

Tickets for 2022 Bronco sporting events are digital and screenshots no longer work, according to Boise State Athletics. Fans should use the Boise State Broncos Athletics app and their Boise State Ticket Account Manager to have full access to tickets on a smartphone.

Tickets can also be saved to the wallet app before arriving at Albertsons Stadium and should be pulled up before the ticket scanner area.

For more information, visit Boise State's Digital Ticket Information page.

Bronco fans should arrive early. Those whose seats are not in the Stueckle Sky Center may enter the stadium through any gate. The only bags allowed in Albertsons Stadium are:

Clear bags: 12 x 12 x 6

Clutches: 4.5 x 6.5

Fanny packs: 4.5 x 6.5

Prior to entry, fans will pass through metal detectors, and any bags carried in will be subject to search. Remember to leave prohibited items behind, including all weapons, alcohol, glass, and coolers.

10 TO 10 ZONE

According to the Boise Police Department, the 10 to 10 Zone remains in place for home games this season. It specifies off-campus areas where people over the age of 21 may consume alcoholic beverages from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Boise State home football game days only.

Alcoholic beverages are allowed in opaque plastic cups within the zone. Glass containers, beer cans and types of liquor bottle and cups with alcoholic labeling are not allowed.

The "Zone" begins at Broadway Avenue and Myrtle Street, extends south down Broadway to Beacon, turns west along Beacon, north up Oakland Avenue, west on Potter Drive, north again up South Joyce Street, and then west along University Drive all the way to Capitol Boulevard.

The boundary extends north along Capitol and turns east onto Cesar Chavez Lane, crosses Friendship Bridge north, and leads into Julia Davis Park. In the park, the "10 to 10 Zone" boundary is the area east of Zoo Boise to Broadway Avenue, and south of the Julia Davis pond.