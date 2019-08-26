BOISE, Idaho — The Boise State hockey community is calling it a tragic accident.

This past Friday, Boise police say 22-year-old Robert "Bobby" Skinner died from a single gunshot wound.

While they are still investigating the shooting, police say there was no crime committed.

Boise State's club hockey team says Skinner was a beloved teammate.

"Bobby Skinner was very well-loved in our community, especially here on the Boise State campus, and with his Boise State hockey teammates," said Rocci Johnson, President of Boise State Hockey Boosters.

Johnson says she had the pleasure of knowing Skinner for the past three years during his time playing on the hockey team.

"He was a great player on the ice and a great person off the ice," Johnson said. "He took part in charitable causes, had an infectious laughter and smile and he will just be missed by all of us."

Johnson says the hockey team is taking this time to raise awareness about gun safety.

"The Boise State hockey family as a whole will be promoting gun safety throughout the season," Johnson said. "As parents, as gun owners, as children of people who own guns, we all need to be aware of all of the dangers that come with owning guns and be educated on those issues."

A vigil will be held for Skinner on Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. at St. Paul's Chapel on campus followed by a reception.

"We are really hoping that everybody can share their wonderful stories about Bobby," Johnson said. "He was quite a joker and fun, infectious person to be around and we want to keep that spirit alive."

