ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Idaho State Police says a third person has died from injuries suffered in a head-on crash on Highway 21, near Hilltop Station Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say 51 year-old Jerry Neher, of Nampa, was traveling south on Highway 21 in a Chevy Trailblazer.

Neher crossed the center line and struck a Toyota RAV4 head-on.

The crash killed the driver of the Toyota, 67 year-old Peter Tanorikiho, and his passenger 60 year-old Lelelewa Tanorikiho, both of Boise.

Neher's was taken to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise for treatment of serious injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

The crash happened at about 3:20 p.m., according to Ada County Dispatch.

"Both vehicles actually caught on fire during this crash," Idaho State Police Trooper Jason Maxfield said.

The crash blocked both lanes of Highway 21 for about three hours.

"I just ran into town real quick to grab some ice cream for my wife on a hot day and started making the trip back home and saw the accident about a half-mile ahead of me," Larry Lansdowne, who was caught in the traffic, said."Firetrucks were already in route, there was fire coming from the vehicles."

Officials say Ada County Sheriff's Office, Boise County Sheriff's Office, Boise Police, Boise Fire Department, Idaho State Police, and Ada County Paramedics are all responding to the crash.

