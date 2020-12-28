Gas prices in Idaho drop below the national average

U.S. average hits nine-month high, but gas prices in the Gem State are still falling for now.

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices are beginning to creep up, but AAA Idaho says prices are still low.

And the new numbers indicate the rise nationally is not affecting us here in Idaho.



Idaho's average price for a gallon of gas is 5 cents cheaper than the national average. Idaho's average is $2.20 per gallon.



The national average is $2.25, reaching levels not seen since the start of COVID-19 restrictions back in March.



That puts us 24th in the country for most-expensive gas.

"The distribution of vaccines is starting to create some optimism in the marketplace, particularly when it comes to the price of crude oil," says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "Higher crude prices have combined with increased demand for gasoline to apply upward pressure on gas prices in some parts of the country. But if there's a silver lining, it's that Idaho is often one of the last states to react to price swings on the national level. Prices here may slide for a while longer."



AAA says for the last few months, we have been in the top 10, showing the nationwide rise is not affecting Idaho as much.



The national average is now 12 cents more than it was a month ago. But it is 32 cents less than it was a year ago.



"Fuel demand has been depressed for several months, as people have had fewer options to participate in vacations or even a typical work commute. But as life begins to approach a new normal, we can expect more Americans to use pent-up spending power to hit the road, and gas prices will likely increase as a result," Conde said. "The early signs are already there."



Here's a selection of Idaho gas prices as of 12/28/20:



Boise - $2.19

Coeur d'Alene - $2.06

Franklin - $2.23

Idaho Falls - $2.18

Lewiston - $2.33

Pocatello - $2.21

Twin Falls - $2.27