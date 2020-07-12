Idaho gas prices average 64 cents less than last year, AAA says

The average gas price in Idaho is currently $2.27, four cents less than November 2020.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho gas prices are currently 64 cents cheaper than this time in 2019, according to a report from the American Automobile Association (AAA). The prices in the Gem State represent the third-largest decrease in the country.

Gem State prices are now just nine cents apart from the nationwide average.

The average gas price in Idaho is currently $2.27, four cents less than November 2020 and 64 cents less than this time last year. The national average is currently $2.16, which is four cents more than November 2020 but 42 cents less than last year.

Idaho is currently ranked 12th for most expensive fuel in the United States, according to AAA.

"It's still too early to predict how current restrictions will impact holiday travel volumes, and in turn, gas prices," says Matthew Conde, public affairs director for AAA Idaho. "Drivers might pay a little more to fill up in the days leading up to Christmas, but right now, things are looking very good for the family budget."

