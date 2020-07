They shared a sneak peek of some of their flowers on Facebook.

MERIDIAN, Idaho — These beautiful sunflowers are starting to bloom.



Linder Farms in Meridian says that they wanted to share a sneak peek of some of their flowers on Facebook.



They'll also be holding a Sunflower Festival starting this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can also attend on August 8 and 25. It is free to the public.