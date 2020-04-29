One new mom to another: 'I'm rooting for you!'

For a Boise woman who just gave birth, chaos and confusion surrounding the coronavirus pandemic gives way to a moment of triumph, caught on camera.

BOISE, Idaho — There are a lot of expecting moms out there right now, feeling all the emotions of being pregnant during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among those emotions, the feeling of joy that comes with holding a newborn child in your arms.

Chelsi Spencer shared her story with KTVB's Maggie O'Mara -- along with a photo taken by a very proud new father right after the birth of their son, Tatum.

It's a story that inspires, and comes with a message of gratitude for the people at the hospital, who Chelsi says helped make her worries and fears disappear.

The photo and its accompanying story have been shared almost 150 times on Facebook since Maggie posted it on her page.

For the benefit of those who may not use Facebook, or are taking a break, we share it here:

“As an expectant mom I was consumed with planning all my experiences throughout my pregnancy," Chelsi writes. "If you would have told me my whole entire vision would be flipped 180 degrees due to a worldwide pandemic, I would have told you that you were crazy. All that soon became my reality though.

"With this pandemic exploding, prenatal visits and delivery room expectations tightening with bans, my heart was completely shattered. I cried daily, asking myself why now? Why me? All of us expectant moms and dads now being stripped of what is supposed to be one of the most magical times in life - bringing a new little human into this world. Was everything going to be okay? Were they going to tighten the bans like other states and not even allow the father of my child to be there for the birth of his son? Leaving me to deliver on my own? The depth of the emotion was absolutely unreal and unexplainable.

"We walked into the hospital in labor with so many unknowns, but the one thing I could control is still having my medication-free natural birth, and my son's father was with me. I had to stay strong to make it through delivery. I sit here today with our baby boy and I can tell you my experience and delivery were absolutely FLAWLESS! Walking in there you would have never known the world was in shambles. We were treated with the utmost kindness and respect. All the fears and worries completely disappeared. I almost forgot we even had the current chaos in the world during our hospital stay, and that was an absolutely amazing feeling.

"All you mamas out there that are delivering through this, stay strong!! Stay positive! You’re a warrior and you’ll make it through! I’m here rooting for you!”

Chelsi Spencer & Baby Tatum