Caldwell officers, medics save 2-year-old boy

Two people ran to the Caldwell P.D. parking lot Thursday evening and got officers' attention. When they found the boy, he wasn't breathing.

CALDWELL, Idaho — A 2-year-old boy found "lifeless" inside his father's truck is alive and recovering after a pair of Caldwell Police officers acted quickly when they heard a call for help in the police station's parking lot.

"This evening, good Samaritans rushed to the Caldwell Police Department parking lot and yelled for help," Caldwell P.D. wrote in a Facebook post Thursday night.

Two officers, identified as Officers Hernandez and Isaak, were walking into the police department building when they heard the cries for help and "sprinted to the corner of 5th and Main," where they found the boy inside the truck.

Officer Hernandez began lifesaving measures, and about two minutes later, the boy began to breathe again before medics with the Caldwell Fire Department arrived and continued rendering aid.

The Caldwell P.D. post about the incident says, in closing, "We are grateful for the good Samaritans who rushed over for help, the immediate response from our officers and the aid from CFD. We're wishing this little boy a speedy recovery!"

The boy's name has not been released, and his condition was not immediately known. KTVB is following up to find out more, and will update this story.

