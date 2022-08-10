Watch live at 2 p.m.: Caldwell Police hold press conference on dog abuse investigation

A video showing a man punching his dog went viral on social media. An investigation is ongoing, but no arrests have been made.

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department will hold a press conference discussing details surrounding a recent dog abuse investigation, at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The investigation started after a viral video circulated on social media showing a man punching his dog. The Caldwell Police Department (CPD) responded and later repossessed the dog.

On August 6, at approximately 5:30 p.m., Canyon County Dispatch received a report of a possible animal cruelty case in Caldwell. The caller claimed they heard a dog yelping outside and saw a man hitting his dog in front of the home, and said the incident had been recorded on his doorbell camera.

Officers responded to the area near North 7th Avenue, but were unable to locate the suspect or the person who had reported the incident; however, a report was generated.

The video, taken from a "Ring" doorbell camera, was posted on August 6 and widely circulated on social media sites. On August 8, the video was forwarded to Caldwell Police.

That same day around 11:30 a.m., a Caldwell resident in his 20's called Canyon County Dispatch and reported he was the man in the video. Caldwell Police Animal Personnel followed up with the man at his residence.

An Animal Control Officer examined the dog and found no clear signs of injury or indications of suffering. The dog's owner cooperated with investigators and no criminal charges have been issued at this time.

Officers initially did not seize the dog, but came back for the animal on August 10.

An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, in conjunction with the Canyon County Prosecutor Attorney's office.

Names and personal information are being withheld from the public release due to the "highly publicized and emotional nature of this incident," according to a press release from the City of Caldwell.

