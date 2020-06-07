New version of the blessing bike ready for the road

BOISE, Idaho — The blessing bike 2.0 is ready to hit the road.
This bike was created to provide families with affordable passenger bicycles for loved ones struggling with age, health, or disability related barriers.
This new version has a few upgrades including six gears, a parking brake, and extra stability.
