BOISE, Idaho — The gift of mobility is sometimes taken for granted. It’s a gift the nonprofit group The Blessing Bike continues to give out to the people who need it.

On Thursday, the group provided that gift to veterans who have fought for our freedoms. The group donated one of their bikes to the Idaho State Veterans Home in Boise.

The blessing bike brought smiles to the veterans who got a chance to take a ride on it.

“It's a big hit, and it warms our hearts to see all the smiles and laughter to enjoy today, this is what it's all about for us,” Jill Houser said. She is one of the co-founders of the nonprofit.

The blessing bike gives people who can’t ride a bike on their own a place to sit, and it allows someone else to pedal the bike for them.

The veterans home held a small ceremony earlier on Thursday. The Harry W. Morrison Foundation, Inc. donated the money in order for this bike to be built. The home has around 100 residents. They will be able to experience a nice bike ride thanks to the accommodations on it.

“Just a joy to have it. And what the volunteers have done for all of us here at the home is just incredible. We're so thankful and god bless you all,” said James Martin, an Army veteran staying at the home.

Thanks to donations from Idaho Gives, The Blessing Bike organization was able to raise enough money for two more bikes for the two other veterans’ homes in the state. Their goal was to raise $3,000 because each bike costs around $1,500 to construct.

Any additional funding from Idaho Gives will continue to go towards building the bikes for people to enjoy.