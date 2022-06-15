Tent camping in Caribou-Targhee National Forest closed after black bear attack

The Caribou-Targhee National Forest is issuing a #temporary #closure to all camping except for hard-sided vehicles up Teton Canyon due to an aggressive black bear in the area. On Friday night an individual was pushed out of his hammock by a black #bear. The individual was able to retreat to the safety of his car while the bear destroyed the hammock and sleeping bag. The bear then tried to enter an occupied tent before it was finally scared away. Fortunately, no one was injured during this interaction. Wyoming Game and Fish responded the next day and placed a trap in the area. After the bear did not returned to the site for three consecutive nights, Game and Fish pulled its trap from Teton Canyon on June 14. Biologists from the agency continue to monitor the area daily. “Even though the bear still shows some healthy fear towards humans, its aggressiveness towards camps, tents, stationary items and food rewards is increasing, which is why we no longer feel it’s safe to camp in anything other than a hard-sided vehicle” said Joe McFarlane, Recreation Manager for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest. “The canyon is still open to recreational use, but we ask people to take extreme precaution in the area.” The Forest intends to keep the temporary closure in place up the Canyon until the bear is captured or the threat is diminished to an acceptable level of risk. Teton Basin is in bear country. Be bear aware and make sure you have bear spray easily accessible. For more information on how to be bear aware visit https://wgfd.wyo.gov/bear-wise-wyoming. Contact the Teton Basin Ranger District at 208-354-2312 for information on the temporary closure.