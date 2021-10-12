Boise soldier reunites with dog she rescued

Specialist Taylor Cheshire walked through the gates of the Boise Airport Thursday night to find Caesar waiting to greet her.

BOISE, Idaho — A U.S. Army soldier from Boise received a unique welcome home when she returned from a tour in Kuwait Thursday night.

Specialist Taylor Cheshire walked through the gates of the Boise Airport to find the dog she had rescued, Caesar, waiting to greet her.

The reunion was made possible by the Paws of War organization.

Chesire told the Idaho Press that she had found the dog badly hurt and lying behind a building while stationed in the Middle East. in critical condition lying behind a building. She nursed him back to health, but was unsure whether Caesar would be able to join her for a better life back in Boise.

