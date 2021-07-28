Pooch Party Stroll & Splash will raise funds to support dog parks in Nampa

Nampa's largest dog festival is back!

BOISE, Idaho — Nampa Parks & Recreation's 13th annual Pooch Party Stroll & Splash will take place at Lakeview Park on August 28. Registration begins at 9:00 AM with the walk starting at 10:00 AM. Bring your dog(s) and family members to participate in a scenic one mile walk around Lakeview Park. After the walk, Lakeview Water Park will open and the dogs will have the opportunity to splash around in the swimming pool. There will be contests, entertainment, pet-friendly vendor booths, and a raffle.

Become part of the entertainment by signing your dog up for any or all the contests. Contests include Costume, Look-a-Like, Super Dog Tricks, & Canine Cake Walks.

Early registration, now through August 24, is just $25 and includes an adult t-shirt, doggie gift, and walk/swim admission for one dog. The fee is $10 for each additional dog. Register early—fee increases to $30 after August 24. All proceeds from this event support Dog Parks in Nampa.

Nampa’s Amity Dog Park is a six acre park with great amenities. Recent additions to the park include permanent restrooms. The master plan for the second dog park near Smith Avenue and Middleton Road has been finalized. Construction will begin in the spring of 2022 with an anticipated opening in 2023.

If you would like to donate to dog parks in Nampa, you can make a donation of any amount online or in-person at the Nampa Recreation Center Program Desk or online here.