60 dogs rescued from Marsing home after owner unexpectedly passed away

West Valley Humane Society staff went to the property on Oct. 28 to begin trapping the dogs in order to take them to the shelter for care.

MARSING, Idaho — More than 60 dogs were rescued from a home in Marsing on Oct. 27 after the owner of the house unexpectedly passed away, according to the West Valley Humane Society (WVHS).

WVHS staff went to the property on Oct. 28 to begin trapping the dogs in order to take them to the shelter for care. Staff was able to capture 14 dogs on the first day and started providing medical care to the animals, including abscess care, surgical wound repair, vaccines, flea treatment and parasite treatment. The hawk was transferred to Animals in Distress for specialized treatment.

WVHS and the Idaho Humane Society returned to the property on Oct. 29 and were able to capture 26 additional dogs. Six of the dogs were taken in by the Idaho Humane Society and some were rehomed by family members of the man who passed away.

Ladies and the Trap, a private volunteer group, started trapping the remaining dogs on Nov. 2. They were able to catch one of the remaining dogs but five are still on the property.

Lake Lowell Animal Rescue took in four of the dogs. Two of them were placed in foster homes and two others were taken in for behavioral rehabilitation.

Idaho Animal Rescue Network took in six of the dogs into their rescue for more individualized care in a foster home setting.

WVHS currently has 32 of the dogs in their care, which will be available for adoption this week after they are treated, vaccinated and chipped. Once the dogs are ready, they will be posted on the WVHS website.

Watch more Local News: