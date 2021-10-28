Local group provides an interactive Google map with Halloween-decorated houses

Boise Christmas Lights provides information on some of the best Halloween lights in the area.

BOISE, Idaho — Halloween is right around the corner, and a local group wants to make sure you do not miss out on any decorated homes in the area.

Boise Christmas Lights provides information and an interactive Google Map on some of the best Halloween lights in the area.

William Higginson, the creator of Boise Christmas Lights, started this project after a friend visiting the Treasure Valley asked about Christmas displays.

“I didn’t know where any of them were, so I did a little scouring around the internet and found some places," Higginson said. "I said 'you know what, there has to be a better way.'"

Higginson started by driving around neighborhoods and jotting down addresses to compile onto a Google map.

“I shared it online and it took off from there. It started getting lots of hits, and I discovered wow, lots of people are really interested in this,” Higginson said.

The website started in 2015, and has since gained popularity across the area. Now, Higginson says the popularity allowed him to launch an application process for anyone interested in being on the map.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many people skipped out on Halloween last year. Higginson says that is when he saw an increase of applicants and participants.

"It definitely increased during the pandemic. It's because it's one of the few things that people could do," Higginson said. "They could stay in their car, stay safe, comfy, and isolated. People loved it."

He says he expects that number to continue to increase this year.

Donny Lloyd is a Boise resident who enjoys participating in this project by decorating his house every year.

“It’s so important to me because of how it impacts other people. If I can uplift others every day, it’s a big deal. It’s so fun to do,” Lloyd said.

Are you interested in participating this year? Higginson says it’s not too late to submit an application online.

The interactive Halloween map will be available through the end of Halloween on their website.

Also, Higginson says it’s never too early to start decorating for Christmas. They are now accepting Christmas house decoration applications.

