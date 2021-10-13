How to have a COVID-19 safe Halloween

This year's Halloween will look similar to last year as the pandemic is not over yet. Here are some tips to make your Halloween a fun and safe celebration.

SPOKANE, Wash — Halloween is one of the most exciting nights of the years. Some events have been cancelled this year, while others are trying to make adjustments to make it fun and safe for everyone.

This year's Halloween will look similar to last year as the pandemic is not over yet. Here are some tips provided by the Spokane Regional Health District to make sure you have a fun and safe Halloween celebration while steering clear of COVID-19 and avoiding a hospital visit:

Planning your costume

Choose a costume that covers your face. Some costumes to consider are dressing as a dragon, a unicorn, a dinosaur, a troll, sponge boom, Pikachu, baby shark, Sasquatch, nurse or doctor's costume.

When selecting a costume, make sure it is the right size for your children to prevent trips and falls.

Choose non-toxic face paint and make-up whenever possible to ensure kids can see because a full-face Halloween masks can obstruct a child’s vision.

Facemasks to protect from COVID should not be decorated with paint or magic markers as they can be toxic.

For Halloween activities outside home

Tips for Kids:

Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers for greater visibility.

Use sidewalks whenever possible and only cross the street at corners and crosswalks.

Avoid using electronics and keep your eyes up, while walking and crossing the street.

Join kids under age 12 for trick-or-treating. If kids are mature enough to be out without supervision, tell them to stick to familiar areas that are well lit.

Make sure your children have a phone in case of emergencies, but remind them not to let it be a distraction.

Tips for drivers:

Be alert and take time to look for kids at intersections.

Drive slowly through neighborhoods, specially during trick or treating hours between 5:30 to 9:30 p.m.

While trick and treating

Remain in small groups.

Wear a mask even if you are using a spooky costume mask.

Use hand sanitizer throughout the candy hunt.

Wash your hands before eating any treats.

Don't touch surfaces and avoid touching you face.

Be creative when handing out candy

Wear a mask and make it creative

Hand out candy while outside - create a fun method to deliver candy from a distance.

Be creative on your treat by giving small hand sanitizers to children or even masks.

Wash your hand when preparing the treats.

During parties and festivals

Try to organize outdoor parties instead of indoors.

If the party is outdoor, make sure it is safe and keep it small.

If the party is indoor, open windows and doors and provide space for distancing.

Wear a mask if the party is crowded either indoors and outdoors.

If you think you got sick regardless of following the safety protocols: