Idaho viral TikTok star Nathan Apodaca announces he has COVID-19 on Instagram

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's note: The above Nov. 18 video looks at what life has been like for Nathan Apodaca in the two months after he went viral.

Nathan Apodaca, the viral TikTok star from Idaho Falls, announced on Tuesday that he has COVID-19.

In an Instagram post, Apodaca wrote he is asking for prayers after his diagnosis, and included profane language against the novel coronavirus.

In part, Apodaca said, "I BELIEVE IN THE POWER OF PRAYERS SO THATS WHY I POSTED THIS THANKS FOR ALL THE 🙏 "

“He is at home resting and getting better,” his representative, Gina Rodriguez, told The Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.

Sources told TMZ on Tuesday that Apodaca's fiance, Estela Chavez, also recently tested positive for COVID-19.

In November, Apodaca popped the question to Chavez at the Nobu Hotel in Ceasar's Place.

"I sang a song to her, the Adam Sandler song, "I wanna grow old with you" and I tried to sing it in Spanish but I'm not fluent in Spanish so I just got goofy and then I sang it in English and that's when I propose to her. To me, it was magical," he told KTVB.

According to TMZ, Apodaca was in Los Angeles for a week earlier this month and sources believe that is where he contracted the coronavirus.

Just over two months ago, Apodaca found viral fame after his TikTok that featured a skateboard, a good mood, a Fleetwood Mac classic song, and a jug of Ocean Spray juice took the internet by storm.

Before his TikTok went viral, Apodaca worked at a potato factory in Idaho Falls in Eastern Idaho.

Apodaca, also known as Doggface208 on social media, is now working with celebrities like Snoop Dogg, striking deals and spending time in Los Angeles and Las Vegas to help build his career.